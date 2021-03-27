FDA warns against overuse of nasal decongestants during allergy season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP ) – It’s allergy season, which means more people will be reaching for nasal decongestants but the FDA is warning that abusing them can lead to serious harm.

The warning is focused on the over-the-counter nasal decongestant Benzedrex meant to temporarily relieve nasal congestion due to colds or allergies.

However, the FDA says calls to poison control centers related to the drug increased from 11 in 2011 to 74 in 2019.

The FDA says abuse can cause serious harm such as heart and mental health problems.