Fear of Coronavirus affects Easthampton business

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Fear of the Coronavirus is affecting businesses in western Massachusetts.

The sign says open, but the seats are empty at the Golden China Pan. Owners of the Chinese restaurant in Easthampton say it’s been like this all month. They said customers aren’t coming in for fear of getting the Coronavirus.

“Compared to last month’s business, this month business has dropped down a lot,” Employee, Amy Pan said.

While the United States has only 15 confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus that was first reported in Wuhan, China, the fallout from the epidemic has had a major impact in American Chinese restaurants

The Easthampton restaurant expects to lose $10,000 this month alone.

“I mean, who is to say that the people work there are even from China and probably a lot are Americans too so that just seems like a little bit like hysteria,” Elizabeth Gunther of Florence said.

Although the owners of Golden China Pan are Chinese, they say they have never visited the country and they get their food from New York City.

Owners say they hope business changes soon or else they may have to consider other options.