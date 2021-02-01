SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – February is American Heart Health Month, and this year, it has been even more important to maintain good heart health as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.



Throughout the past year, we’ve seen just how devastating and deadly this virus is, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions, such as heart disease.

“Your immune system is getting riled up and the virus is causing that to initiate injury in multiple different organ systems. As a result of that people can experience injury like mild heart attacks sometimes more severe heart attacks they can develop congestive heart failure,” said Dr. Ali Haider, an interventional cardiologist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

According to Haider, these problems are obviously more crucial and exacerbated with someone who already has preexisting heart disease.

