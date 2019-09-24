Fiancé of man with EEE hopeful he’ll get better

(WWLP/CNN) – A third person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, Massachusetts public health officials announced Monday night.

The state health department has not identified the victim yet, but they did confirm the person was one of the 10 known human cases in the state.

Pam Dutton lives multiple states away from Massachusetts, but she knows the effects of EEE all too well. Her fiancé was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and two years later, he’s still recovering.

“He still has a hard time with names, but he always did have a hard time with names,” said Dutton.

She said when he was diagnosed, he experienced seizures and memory loss. Daily tasks were near impossible.

“He couldn’t pick up the pen and tell me what the name of it, silverware, he didn’t know the spoon, the fork, he couldn’t tell you the name of it,” Dutton explained.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his 70s from Bristol County is the tenth person to contract the virus. Locally, the EEE risk level is critical in the Franklin County towns of Heath and Colrain, and high in Brimfield.

State health officials continue to remind residents to take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites, like wearing long sleeves and pants. And using bug repellant spray.

As for that Michigan man, he continues to go to speech and physical therapy multiple times a week. His fiancé is hopeful he’ll get better.

“I love him so much,” Dutton said. “I don’t want to see him hurt. I don’t want to see him go through all this.”

Dutton said it’s scary to hear about the rise in EEE cases. She wants families touched by the disease to stay hopeful and know they’re not alone.