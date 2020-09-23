CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare professionals are fighting on multiple fronts.

Cancer remains as the medical challenge of our life time and COVID-19 has hampered fundraising for research in a big way.

Wednesday is “Fund the Future Day” and 22News is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to ensure they have the funding needed to conduct life-saving research.

Typically, the American Cancer Society raises money through a nationwide series of Relay for Life events. This year, we are taking matters into our own hands.

Dr. Lauren Teras, Scientific Director of Epidemiology Research for the American Cancer Society, talked to 22News about fighting cancer in the midst of a global pandemic.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.