First case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Massachusetts has been confirmed in a man returning from Wuhan, China.

According to the Boston Public Health Health Commission, the man is in his 20s and lives in Boston. The BPHC and DPH and well as the CDC were notified of the positive results late Friday evening. This is the 18th case of the virus reported in the United States, however, the risk to the public in Massachusetts remains low.

The man has been isolated in Massachusetts since he has returned from China and will stay isolated until cleared by public health officials. His close contacts are being monitored for any sign of symptoms.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately. Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts.” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD. MPH

“Our priority is not only to protect and inform the residents of Boston but also to help this man continue to recover. We are pleased that he is doing well. Right now, we are not asking Boston residents to do anything differently. The risk to the general public remains low. And we continue to be confident we are in a good position to respond to this developing situation.” BPHC Executive Director Rita Nieves.

Actions taken by the Department of Public Health:

Established an Incident Command Structure to facilitate regular dissemination of information from federal and state partners to statewide stakeholders.

Launched a new website that provides up-to-date information on the status of novel coronavirus for all residents: https://www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

Developed and disseminated clinical advisories to all Massachusetts health care providers and issued guidance to hospitals, health systems, and Emergency Medical Services.

Scheduled calls with other key health care partners including local boards of health.

Even though the risk of the Coronavirus in Massachusetts is low, residents are advised to wash their hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when feeling sick.