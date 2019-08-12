First human case of EEE in Massachusetts since 2013 causes concern

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed that the state’s first human case of a rare, mosquito-borne illness in more than five years, was found in eastern Massachusetts over the weekend.

DPH confirmed that a man from southern Plymouth County has been infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. It is the first human case of EEE in our state since 2013.

EEE symptoms can range from a stiff neck and headache, to more serious complications, including swelling of the brain.

Using a proper insect repellant that contains the chemical DEET can help you avoid being infected. Other steps you can take to avoid infection include wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

It is also important to limit your time in mosquito-dense areas at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are at their most active.

