First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Friday the first human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year.

A man is his 50s was identified as the first human case and was likely infected by the virus in southwestern Essex County or eastern Middlesex County.

“Today’s news reminds us of the ongoing need to take precautions against mosquito bites to protect ourselves and our families,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel.

The risk for West Nile Virus continues to be considered low throughout Massachusetts.

Five human cases of West Nile Virus were reported in 2019. West Nile Virus can be transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and people of the age of 50 have a higher risk of infection.

State public health officials announced last week the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infection in Massachusetts.