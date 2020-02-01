Five major tips to keep your heart healthy

(WWLP) – It’s the first day of February which marks the start of Heart Health Month.

Experts say a 10-minute walk can be beneficial to your health, even if you don’t exercise at all. Lifting something as simple as a hardcover book or a two-pound weight a few times a day will also help tone your arm muscles.

When it comes to eating, make an effort to eat one fruit or vegetable a day and stop drinking your calories. Cutting out just one sugary soda can save you 100 or more calories a day, which can translate to a 10-pound weight loss over the course of a year.

Finally, wash your hands often because the flu, pneumonia, and other infections can be hard on the heart.