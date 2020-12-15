Flu listed as side effect of COVID-19 vaccine

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA says Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and effective but there are some possible side effects after taking the shots.

Hospitals across the country continue to get in the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and healthcare workers are in the process of getting the shots but side effects are a possibility with the new vaccine.

Side effects of vaccines are common, it means the vaccine is actually working and COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to have short-term mild or moderate vaccine reactions.

According to the CDC, side effects may feel like the flu, but they should go away in a few days, despite these side effects health experts say the vaccine is safe and effective.

In most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work.

The CDC recommends getting the second shot even if you have side effects after the first one unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you otherwise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today