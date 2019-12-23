1  of  2
Breaking News
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately Saudi sentences 5 to death for killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi

Flu season changes visitation policy at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Person with stab wounds to the head admitted to Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has changed its visitation policy due to an influx of recent flu and flu-like illness in local communities.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the visitor restrictions are in place at Mercy Medical Center, Family Life Center for Maternity, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital for the protection of patients and staff.

The following visitor restrictions have been implemented effective immediately:

  • Visitors are limited to 2 at a time per patient
  • No visitors under the age of 14 will be permitted
  • Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold or the flu

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories