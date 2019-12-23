Flu season changes visitation policy at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center in Springfield has changed its visitation policy due to an influx of recent flu and flu-like illness in local communities.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the visitor restrictions are in place at Mercy Medical Center, Family Life Center for Maternity, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital for the protection of patients and staff.

The following visitor restrictions have been implemented effective immediately:

Visitors are limited to 2 at a time per patient

No visitors under the age of 14 will be permitted

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold or the flu

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.