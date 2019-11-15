Flu season has already turned deadly; CDC reminds you to get your flu shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are more than a month into flu season, and health officials are urging people to get their flu shots, if they have not already done so.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as flu viruses are circulating, it is not too late to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, the season’s first two flu deaths were confirmed in Connecticut. Both of the deceased are patients over the age of 65.

Getting a flu shot is the single best thing you can do each flu season to protect yourself from the illness.

You can also do simple things, such as eating lots of fruits and vegetables, getting enough sleep, and washing your hands regularly.

Young children, pregnant women, adults over age 65, and anyone with a chronic medical condition are all at higher risk of flu-related complications.

Starting on Monday, Baystate Children’s Hospital will impose visitor restrictions to keep patients safe from the flu. Those restrictions include no visitors age 12 and under, and no more than two visitors at a time. People who want to visit patients but aren’t feeling well, are being asked to stay at home.

According to the CDC, peak flu activity tends to take place between the months of December and February.