Flu shots now available at western Massachusetts Stop & Shop Pharmacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those looking for this year’s flu shot can get it at their local western Massachusetts Stop and Shop.

The regional grocery chain announced Wednesday that shoppers will be able to get the shot at the store pharmacy. There trained and pharmacists can administer the shot to anyone over six months of age.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities across Western Massachusetts this flu season,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations without appointments. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most flu shots end up being low or no-cost. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need this fall.”

Customers can make an appointment to receive a flu shot on Stop & Shop’s website.

Stop & Shop has several different types of flu vaccines. Licensed pharmacists can help each patient select the type that is best for them to address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential side effects. In addition to the flu shot, the pharmacies also have a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer COVID-19 boosters, shingles, pneumonia, and tetanus vaccines available. Customers are advised consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist on all other immunizations that may need.