CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS locations across the country are ready to begin pushing flu shots with what experts predict will be a worse-than-usual flu season just around the corner.

A recent survey indicated that 43 percent of Americans plan to get their flu shot at a retail pharmacy like CVS this year. Infectious disease experts are expecting a bad flu season this year which will be the first since 2019 without mandatory COVID-19 control measures in place in most areas of the country.

That combined with a lack of immunity from low case numbers over the last two years could add up to a significant jump in flu cases.

The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October. Multiple flu vaccine options, including the higher dose vaccine which is recommended for seniors are available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations.

“Due to weaker immune systems, seniors often bear the heaviest health burden when it comes to flu,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. “This year, the CDC recommends that people over age 65 get the higher dose vaccine to ensure they receive the most effective protection possible when it comes to preventing the flu.”