Food for Thought: Are CBD products right for you?

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP) – Cannabidiol or CBD products are said to prevent, cure, or treat serious health conditions which includes Alzheimer’s, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases. However, does the science live up to the claims?

The Federal Trade Commission says that many claims about CBD are not thoroughly researched. Current research uses hundreds of milligrams of CBD and it is not known if the lower doses that are sold in many markets today is effective.

The strongest evidence supports the use of CBD to reduce convulsions in a rare type of epilepsy.

Studies show CBD may reduce anxiety and may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. Preliminary research suggests a role for CBD in pain management but most studies use it in combination with THC.

If one takes CBD, do so with a meal that contains fat. This will increase the absorption of CBD 5 fold. Maximum blood levels are reached 2 1/2 to 5 hours after taking it. It is suggested to look for products that list the amount of CBD instead of those that list the amount of hemp extract or hemp oil.

The amount listed is per serving so it is suggested to avoid confusing it with the amount in the entire bottle. For this very reason it is suggested to speak to your primary care physician to see if CBD products would be a viable option for you.