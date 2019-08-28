Food for Thought: Are organic meat and milk more nutritious?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One advantage of buying organic foods is that you minimize pesticides.

Researchers from nine countries reviewed 263 studies on milk and meat to see if they also contain more nutrients. They found the answer is yes.

Organic milk and meat provide up to 50 percent more omega-3 fats than conventionally farmed milk and meat. Omega-3 fats are the healthy fats we usually find in fish. They are good for your brain and heart.

Organic meat is lower in saturated fat. That’s the fat we want to avoid because it raises the bad LDL cholesterol. Organic milk products have more vitamin E and other nutrients that reduce the risk of heart disease and some cancers.

What accounts for the differences in nutrients? The researchers speculate it is because organic foods usually come from grass-fed animals.