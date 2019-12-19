Food for Thought: Avoiding holiday weight gain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Tis the season to gain weight. The studies on how much weight people gain over the holidays varies but it is not uncommon for people to say they have gained 5 to 7 pounds.

The weight gain can start with Halloween candy and go well into January as we finish up leftover holiday treats. Here are 3 tips to avoid the holiday weight gain and still enjoy the holiday foods.

First, eat the special foods that you only get this time of year, grandma’s stuffing, mom’s apple pie and homemade cookies. However, do so only on the holiday. Then, get them out of the house. Remember, out of sight, out of mind.

Second, always stop eating at your first sign of no more hunger. Eat slowly, enjoy the food and stop at full. Unfortunately, if you eat sweets, you may crave more once you start. But you can stop the craving.

Finally, get some exercise that makes you a little breathless and makes you sweat. Exercise increases your “feel good” brain chemicals so you will not need the sweets to do so.