Food for Thought: Beets boost stamina and endurance

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Whether you run a marathon, workout at a gym or have congestive heart failure, there is a food that can help increase your endurance and muscle strength.

That food is beets.

Beets are rich in nitrates and can help muscles whether you are a runner or simply need help walking as you get older.

When you eat them, they enhance blood flow so more oxygen is available to your muscles and you can work harder.

Athletes given about 2 cups of beet juice 2 hours before exercise had a 138 percent increase in blood nitrates. This helped muscles work harder, especially near the end of a race when athletes get tired.

People with congestive heart failure may not have enough stamina for daily activities like doing laundry and making dinner. Researchers found giving them a daily dose of beet juice increased their endurance 24 percent.

So if you need to increase stamina and endurance, eat beets or drink beet juice. It can also help lower your blood pressure.