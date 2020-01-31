1  of  2
Food for Thought: Benefits of baking soda

Health

by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is not just for baking.

Adding a pinch of baking soda to the water when you soak beans makes them cook more quickly and helps reduce compounds that cause gas.

Baking soda is slightly alkaline so you can use it to make some foods less acidic. Add a pinch to tomato sauce while it cooks or to coffee grounds when they brew to reduce the acid.

It’s also an effective meat tenderizer, since it breaks down proteins. Some athletes consume baking soda hoping to neutralize the lactic acid that builds up in muscles during intense exercise.

However this is not recommended. It can cause stomach upset and in rare cases, stomach rupture. So, stick with using just a pinch with beans, tomato sauce, and coffee.

