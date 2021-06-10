Food for Thought: Benefits of good muscle mass

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Researchers say that high-protein diets can help middle aged people build muscle.

Having good muscle mass helps to keep your metabolism high, prevent falls and improves your quality of life. A new study suggests, adults looking to boost their muscle mass do not need to bulk up on protein.

Researchers had adults ages 40 to 64 do strength training and eat a moderate amount of protein, one half gram per pound of body weight or high protein, three quarters of a gram per pound of body weight. After 10 weeks, the people who ate a moderate amount of protein achieved the same gains in muscle mass and strength as those who had a high intake of protein.

An easy way to know how much protein you need is to take your healthy body weight and divide it by 2. So a 150 pound person would eat 75 grams of protein a day.

Experts found timing of protein matters. You build more muscle when you eat some protein right after your workout and some protein 1 or 2 hours before bed.