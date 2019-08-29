Food for Thought: BPA-free plastic containers may pose health risks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may make an effort to buy BPA-free plastic containers. However, the plastic used in these containers may be no safer than the containers with BPA.

The compounds known by the initials DINP and DIDP increase the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes in teens and children. They may also increase the risk of developing cancer.

The two chemicals are used to strengthen plastic wrap, soap, cosmetics, and containers for processed foods.

Experts suggest we store food in wax paper, foil, glass and stainless steel. Avoid canned food since the cans are often lined with plastic.

Never microwave in any plastic or plastic wrap. Wash plastic by hand since the dish washer’s harsh soaps can increase the transfer of plastic into your food.

If you must use plastic, look at the recycle numbers imprinted on the package and avoid those with the numbers 3, 6 and 7.