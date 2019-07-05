Food for Thought: Can a vegetarian diet reverse the narrowing of your arteries?

(WWLP) – The narrowing of arteries can begin in our teenage years. By age 40, about half of Americans have cholesterol deposits in our arteries.

Can you reverse this?

Our arteries carry oxygen-rich blood throughout our entire body. The build-up of cholesterol deposits can block the flow of blood. But recent research shows one way to possibly reverse it.

The journal called Progress in Cardiovascular Disease published a review of several studies looking at people who follow a vegetarian diet.

The review found a vegetarian diet reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease by 40 percent. It reduced the risk of high blood pressure 34 percent.

But here is the big news – up to 91 percent of patients experienced the unblocking of blocked arteries – either partially or fully.

If you decide to make the transition to eating more vegetarian meals, start by substituting animal meats with some dishes made with lentils, chick peas and black beans or see a dietitian for help planning vegetarian meals that you like.