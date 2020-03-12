Food for Thought: Can coffee lower your risk of diabetes?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Approximately one in 10 Americans in the U.S. develop Type 2 diabetes.

The beverage you choose to drink may reduce your risk.

New research shows drinking coffee, but only filtered coffee, can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 60 percent.

When you filter coffee, compounds called diterpenes are captured in the filter. As a result, you get the health benefits of the many other molecules found in the coffee beans.

Unfiltered, boiled coffee had no effect on diabetes risk and we know unfiltered coffee can actually raise the harmful LDL cholesterol in your blood. In the US, we commonly drink unfiltered coffee in the form of espresso.

In the study, 2 to 3 cups of filtered coffee a day lowered the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

So enjoy your coffee! Just filter it and go easy on the cream and sugar.