Food for Thought: Can diet and exercise change your body shape?

(WWLP) – Several genetic studies over the past decade show that it’s your genes that determine where you gain your weight; exercise and diet do not alter your basic shape.

Pear-shaped people have less risk of disease than apple-shaped people.

Gaining fat around the belly is linked to diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and other ills because the fat accumulates around organs like the liver, pancreas, and, intestines.

However, you can become a healthy apple shape by slimming down overall by exercising and controlling your calorie intake.

Avoid added sugar and saturated fat; both are linked to increased belly fat. Limit added sugar to no more than 20 grams or 5 teaspoons a day.

Saturated fat is animal fat in butter, cream, whole milk foods and fatty meats. Limit saturated fat to 16 grams a day and choose grass-fed meats and dairy whenever you can.