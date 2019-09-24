Food For Thought: Can exercising at night interfere with a goodnight’s sleep?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have heard that exercising at night will interfere with a goodnight’s sleep.

According to a study published in Sleep Medicine, evening exercise is unlikely to impair sleep in most people, unless they do it vigorously during the hour before bedtime.

The analysis of 23 small studies found people did not sleep as well or as long as they should only when the exercise was vigorous and done within one hour of bedtime.

In contrast, moderate evening exercise, even when done shortly before bedtime, had no adverse effects on sleep overall. In fact, it may have had some small benefits. Still keep in mind the effects of exercise on sleep may vary from person to person.

The researchers point out that there is a small chance that evening exercise affects the sleep of older people. But, they say give evening exercise a try if it is the only time you can fit it in.