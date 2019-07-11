Food for Thought: Cancer and organic foods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Approximately 39 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

A recent study shows we can dramatically reduce the risk of developing cancer by eating organic foods.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The researchers followed 70,000 adults for 5 years. They found people who eat more organic produce, dairy and meat had a 25 percent lower overall risk of cancer compared to those who never ate organics.

Specifically, those who consumed the most organics had 76 percent fewer lymphomas, 86 percent fewer non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, and 34 percent fewer post-menopausal breast cancers.

An estimated 30 percent of American households try to eat organic foods and it is increasing each year. But you need not buy every food organic.

Search online for the dirty dozen produce. These are the fruits and vegetables that have most pesticide residues so you would want to get those organic when you can.