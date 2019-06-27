Food for Thought: Choosing the right peanut butter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Americans eat 3 pounds of peanut butter per person a year.

Some people turn to low fat peanut butter thinking it is more healthy. But is it?

The average American child will eat 1,500 peanut butter sandwiches by the time he graduates from High School. 72% of the calories in peanut butter comes from fat. But that does not mean low-fat peanut butter is better.

The fat in peanut butter is good fat, like the fat found in olive oil. It can be good for your heart.

When food companies make reduced-fat peanut butter, they take out the good fat and add corn syrup or other sugars. They take out something good for you and add something not so good for you.

Plus, the calories in reduced-fat peanut butter are virtually the same as regular peanut butter: about 190 calories per 2 tablespoon serving. So, most people do need to watch the portion size.

When you buy peanut butter, read the ingredients and pick one that says only “peanuts.”

The oil from the peanuts will float on top and you will need to stir it in and refrigerate it. But it is worth the effort for your health and taste.