Food for Thought: Coffee may reduce risk of melanoma skin cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Cancer Society estimates over 96,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer.

Melanoma rates have been rising for the last 30 years. Certainly we should wear sunscreen but we can also drink coffee to protect our skin.

According to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, drinking 1 to 4 cups of caffeinated coffee a day can reduce the risk of melanoma by 25 percent. The benefits were seen only with caffeinated coffee not decaf.

Researchers say the antioxidants in coffee may interfere with the formation of cancer cells when UV light hits our skin. Coffee may detoxify cancer causing chemicals that get into the body and prevent them from doing damage.

Experts warn that coffee is no substitute for sunscreen. So be sure you still wear sunscreen. But sipping on your favorite coffee may give you added protection.