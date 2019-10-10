Food For Thought: Common food additive could lead to obesity

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An additive widely used in our food may increase the risk obesity.

According to new research at Harvard, the ingredient propionate increases several hormones in the body that are linked to obesity.

The study combined data from several randomized placebo controlled studies. They found propionate triggers a cascade of events that increases the level of insulin in blood.

High levels of insulin trigger your body to store fat. In one study, people ate a meal with propionate added and others had the same meal with a placebo added. Shortly after eating, the propionate group had high blood levels of hormones that trigger fat storage.

Propionate must be listed on the ingredient label. It is found artificial flavors and is used to prevent the growth of mold in baked goods and animal feed.

Reading labels and avoiding it may help you manage your weight more easily.