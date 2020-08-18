Food for Thought: Common food that increases risk of diabetes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to the risk for diabetes, the food you eat is critical. Most people know they should not overdo sugar but other common foods may increase your risk as well.

Someone is diagnosed with diabetes every 20 seconds. People with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or a stroke. So take steps to reduce your risk.

Researchers followed nearly 3,500 middle-aged and olden men and women at high risk for cardiovascular disease. Those who ate an additional three pats of butter a day more than doubled their risk for Type 2 diabetes. Each ounce of cheese increased their risk about 33 percent.

However, whole milk and whole milk yogurt did not increase the risk of diabetes. In fact, these two foods actually decreased the risk 35 percent. So, if you want to reduce your risk of diabetes, reduce the butter and cheese you eat.

If you like a little whole milk and whole milk yogurt, it may be okay. Be sure your doctor watches your cholesterol. Make sure that extra calories from whole milk and whole milk yogurt do not add extra pounds.