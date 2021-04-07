Food for Thought: Dietary changes than can help with acne

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Acne affects more than 40 million people in the United States. A review of ten years of studies shows that what you eat might play a role in whether or not you develop this skin condition.

Acne often has a negative effect on the social lives, self-esteem, and body image. A review of over 50 studies found some foods you can add to your diet to improve acne.

Possible foods to avoid include chocolate, fast food and sugar. Eating highly processed foods like chips, snack foods, and those you find in packages in the middle aisles of the grocery store were also associated with acne. However, yogurt and cheese did not. Researchers found there are also foods you can add to your diet, such as more fruits, vegetable, fish and fermented foods for some probiotics.

No one single approach works for everyone with acne. Try some of these diet changes and work with your doctor to find what may work best for you.