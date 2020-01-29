Food for Thought: Dietary supplements

(WWLP) – 76% of Adults in the U.S. take dietary supplements. Some may be helpful, but some may harm your liver.

According to the National Institutes of Health, damage to the liver from dietary supplements rose 13% over 10 years. The ingredients may be natural, but they can still be harmful.

The supplements found to be most harmful are those marketed for body-building, sexual performance, and weight loss, especially those that contain green tea extract. Many of the supplements contain multiple ingredients, so it is hard to identify the specific ingredient that causes the liver damage.

Some specific ingredients known to be harmful include black cohosh, valerian, garcina, and red rice yeast. That does not mean you must stop using these supplements.

You need to share with your doctor all the supplements you take and have him monitor your liver enzymes to access if the supplement is damaging your liver. Also have a registered dietitian, nutritionist or other expert review what you take to be sure it is effective.