Food for Thought: Does jellyfish protein really improve memory?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have seen the commercials for a supplement made from a protein in jellyfish claiming to improve memory.

It costs about $50 a month, but does it work?

Many people want to have improved memory, have a sharper mind, and improved thinking. So we hope a supplement can help.

However, two of the three clinical studies on jellyfish protein sited by the manufacturer are not published in a peer-reviewed journal. The studies were not blinded or placebo controlled so it is difficult to draw any valid conclusions.

The third study which was a double-blind, placebo-controlled published study found no significant benefit from taking the jellyfish protein supplement.

In addition, the FDA has sent a warning letter to the manufacturer because of unsubstantiated claims that it could treat head injuries and Alzheimer’s disease.

If you want to improve memory, there are good studies to show eating a cup of blueberries or a handful of walnuts a day can significantly improve memory and brain health.