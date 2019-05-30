Food for Thought: Eating foods high in lypocene can reduce risk of sunburn

The foods you eat can protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays… cancer, sunburn and wrinkles.

According to a study in the Journal of Nutrition, you can decrease your risk of getting sunburn 40 percent by eating foods high in a compound called Lycopene.

Lycopene makes plants red so you find it in tomatoes, watermelon and red peppers. Orange foods high in beta carotene also help. Experts recommend you eat at least 2 servings a day of foods like carrots, cantaloupe, and sweet potato. Dark leafy greens like kale and spinach are also high in beta carotene.

A compound in soy foods can reduce the wrinkling of the skin from the sun. Experts say the reason people in Asia do not wrinkle until later in life is because they eat soy foods.

The Vitamin E in nuts and seeds also protect your skin.