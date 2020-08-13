Food for Thought: Five second rule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Picture this, you drop some food on the floor. Should you eat it or is it too full of germs?

According to researchers at Aston University in England, most people, especially women, are happy to eat food dropped on the floor for five seconds or less. So the microbiologists decided to test the so called “5 second rule” to see how many germs were on the food, researchers dropped.

Toast, pasta, a cookie, and a sticky candy onto carpet, laminate and tile floors for either three seconds or 30 seconds. Then they tested the level of germs, specifically E. coli and a type of staphylococcus, to see how much ended up on the food.

Researchers found the more time the food spent on the floor, the more bacteria was on it. Then, if it was on tile or laminate, there were more bacteria on the food. Carpet was the least likely to transfer bacteria.

So the next time you drop food on the floor, you could consider eating it, especially if it fell on carpet and you pick it up quickly.

If you can rinse it off, you will reduce the bacteria even more.