Food for Thought: Foods to soothe the flu

If you find yourself dealing with the flu, follow the recommendations of your doctor and also choose foods and drinks that may soothe the sickness.

What you eat and drink when you have the flu can shorten the duration of the flu and help ease the discomforts.

When you have a fever and your body is fighting the flu, you need to drink plenty of fluids to fight the infection and replace lost fluids from sweating, vomiting or diarrhea. One way to know you are getting enough is to have light colored urine.

If you have a sore throat, soothe it with a little honey. Use it alone or in a warm drink. You may not have much of an appetite but try to eat a balanced diet. Eat fruits and vegetables for nutrients you need to fight the infection and eat protein foods so you do not lose muscle while you are sick.

On average 5 to 20 percent of Americans get the flu each year. Everything you are doing to prevent getting COVID-19 should also reduce your risk of getting the flu.