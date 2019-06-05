Food for Thought: Giving up alcohol for Lent

Have you heard of the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge? It is a movement to give up alcohol during Lent.

This year was the fourth annual Alcohol Free For 40 challenge. Participants say it brings about immensely positive changes in energy, sleep, appearance, attitude and mood.

At the start of the challenge, some people drank only twice a week and some drank more than 6 times a week.

During the challenge, 74 percent of the people gave up alcohol completely. The rest did get off track a little but still saw benefits drinking less or no alcohol.

27 percent said they saw improvements in their hair, skin and nails

65 percent reduced their blood triglycerides or cholesterol

66 percent said they were in a better mood, could focus more and had more energy

86 percent lost weight, all in just 40 days

So often we hear a positive twist on alcohol with reports that the French and Italians drink lots of wine and are healthier than Americans. But reducing alcohol certainly can improve your health quickly.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.