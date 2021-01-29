Food for Thought: Good sources of Vitamin C

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Institutes for Health says people who are well-nourished are more resilient when it comes to the destabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic. Optimal nutrition can help to optimize the immune system, especially Vitamin C.

Researchers say 66 million Americans are at risk of a getting too little Vitamin C, which is an important nutrient when it comes to supporting the immune system.

It supports the tissue that covers a cell and protects it from invaders like a virus. Experts recommend men get 90 mg of Vitamin C a day and women get 75 mg a day.

Chances are you think of oranges and orange juice as good sources, and they are. However, here are nine more foods that give you more Vitamin C than an orange:

Pineapple

Cauliflower

Strawberries

Papaya

Green pepper

Broccoli

Kale

Red pepper

Guava

An easy way to get enough is to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal. You do not need large doses of Vitamin C supplements.