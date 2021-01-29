Food for Thought: Good sources of Vitamin C

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Institutes for Health says people who are well-nourished are more resilient when it comes to the destabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic. Optimal nutrition can help to optimize the immune system, especially Vitamin C.
Researchers say 66 million Americans are at risk of a getting too little Vitamin C, which is an important nutrient when it comes to supporting the immune system.
It supports the tissue that covers a cell and protects it from invaders like a virus. Experts recommend men get 90 mg of Vitamin C a day and women get 75 mg a day.
Chances are you think of oranges and orange juice as good sources, and they are. However, here are nine more foods that give you more Vitamin C than an orange:
- Pineapple
- Cauliflower
- Strawberries
- Papaya
- Green pepper
- Broccoli
- Kale
- Red pepper
- Guava
An easy way to get enough is to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal. You do not need large doses of Vitamin C supplements.