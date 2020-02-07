1  of  7
Closings and Delays
Food for Thought: Green tea extract may increase risk of breast cancer

Health

by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

(WWLP) – While drinking green tea may be healthful, taking green tea extract in pill form may increase your risk of breast cancer.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition had women at high risk of breast cancer take either a high-dose green tea extract supplement or a placebo.

The researchers expected to see the women on the green tea supplement have changes in hormones that reduce the risk of breast cancer.

But, in fact, the women taking the green tea supplement had an increase in the hormone estradiol. Elevated levels of estradiol are associated with an increase in breast cancer for post-menopausal women.

If you want to focus on one food that can reduce the risk of breast cancer, eat mushrooms; women who ate a mushroom a day on average were 64 percent less likely to develop breast cancer.

