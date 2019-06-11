Food for Thought: Health benefits of fermented foods

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Before refrigeration and high tech food packaging, foods were preserved by fermenting them. But now the sale of fermented foods is booming because of the potential health benefits.

If you eat aged cheese, yogurt, kefir, real pickles and sauerkraut that are aged, not made with vinegar, or drink kombucha, wine and beer, then you eat fermented foods.

Fermented foods are made by adding yeast, whey or live good bacteria to the food. This process allows the good bacteria to grow and when we eat it, it adds good bacteria in our gut. These bacteria improve the health of your digestive tract and have been linked to improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar and immunity.

Fermentation also makes foods more nutritious. It increases the vitamin B in food and makes nutrients easier for your body to absorb and use.

More research is needed to know all the benefits of eating fermented foods. Many experts say it is good to eat a fermented food everyday but don’t overdo the wine and beer.