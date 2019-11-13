Food For Thought: High-fat meals

(WWLP) – Even the healthiest of eaters will eat a decadent, high-fat meal once in a while.

One high-fat meal has been shown to be harmful to your arteries, but you can blunt the effect. Your body’s good HDL cholesterol works to protect your arteries from clogging. But when you eat foods high in fat, your HDL can not do its job as well.

After eating foods like pizza, cheeseburgers, fries, and even foods with excessive amounts of olive oil, the function of arteries declines rapidly. But when researchers added a green vegetable to these meals, the decline in artery function was not observed.

Adding avocado to a fatty burger protected arteries. A second study found drinking wine or grape juice with a fatty meal, helped arteries react in a healthier manner.

So if you do indulge in a fatty meal, researchers say be sure to include some green vegetables or grapes.