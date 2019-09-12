Food for Thought: How much is too much unfiltered coffee?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drinking french pressed coffee, espresso or cappuccino may be stylish but it could also be bad for your heart.

Some popular coffee shops report a 40 percent increase in the sales of espresso based coffee drinks this year. They have fun, fancy Italian and French names, they come hot and cold but they can raise your cholesterol.

According to Dutch researchers that increase in cholesterol may increase the risk of heart disease and stroke by up to 10 percent. Both regular and decaf unfiltered coffee can raise cholesterol. The likely culprits are components in the oils of the coffee beans. They get caught in the filter of filtered coffee.

So, how much is too much unfiltered coffee?

Six cups a day researchers say, and remember some supersized drinks may give you 3 servings in one glass.

If you have high cholesterol and regularly drink large quantities of unfiltered coffee, try cutting down or switching to filtered coffee. Single-serving coffee pods, by the way, contain a filter. With Food for Thought, I’m Nancy Dell