Food for Thought: How to avoid too much fructose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us want to optimize our immune system especially these days with the risk of contracting COVID-19. A new study shows eating too much fructose can harm your immune system.

Simply put, fructose causes the immune system to become inflamed. Researchers say inflammation of this kind can damage cells and tissues. As a result, your organs and immune system do not work as they should and can lead to a series of diseases.

Fructose is a sugar found in many processed foods and sugary beverages. In fact, manufacturers add sugar to 74 percent of packaged foods and much of it is fructose. One 16 oz bottle of soda contains over 7 teaspoons of fructose. The teaspoons in your salad dressing, pasta sauce, and condiments can add up to several teaspoons a day. And of course, any cakes, cookies and other sweets can be high in fructose.

So, read labels and limit your added sugar to 28 grams a day. This will help you limit all sugars including fructose.