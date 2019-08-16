Food for Thought: How to control cravings for fatty foods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of us have heard of a sweet tooth but some of us may have a fat tooth.

People with a fat tooth have a tendency to crave and indulge in fatty foods like cheese, chips, butter, bacon and burgers. Luckily, you may be able to tame your fat tooth.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition looked at retraining people with a fat tooth.

The researchers looked at 44 pairs of twins and how much fat they liked to eat – how much cheese they needed on a pizza or how much mayonnaise on their sandwich to feel satisfied.

The researchers randomly assigned one twin in each pair to a lower fat diet for 8 weeks. After just 4 weeks, the satisfaction and craving for fat began to adjust to the lower level.

So if you love fatty food, gradually cut back. Chances are your taste buds will adjust to healthier eating. You can try it with sugary and salty foods as well.