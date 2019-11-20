Food for Thought: How to soothe a sore throat

(WWLP) – Sore throat season is here. When you feel the dreaded scratchiness of a sore throat what can you do to soothe it?

Experts say keep that throat moist and reduce the soreness with a warm cup of tea.

Warm tea can help soothe the inflammation, clear nasal passages, and reduce posT nasal drip that might further irritate the throat.

Any tea is good. But Slippery elm tea becomes gel-like to help coat your throat, which may soothe and protect it when it’s sore.

In one small study, participants rated slippery elm tea as more soothing than decaffeinated orange pekoe tea.

In a second study, scientists found that gargling with green tea helped ward off sore throat symptoms in postoperative patients.

And if you are getting a cough, research shows adding a little honey may soothe a cough.