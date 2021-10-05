Food for Thought: Improving your gut health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When your gut is feeling great, you never think about it but when it isn’t, it’s hard to think about anything else. It is possible to improve your gut health and there are many benefits to doing so.

The human gut includes the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small bowel, and colon with the pancreas and liver being critical as supportive organs that help make digestive enzymes. The healthy bacteria that live in your gut play a role in almost every aspect of your health from A, arthritis, to ZZZ’s, getting good sleep.

Research shows people with arthritis have higher levels of bad bacteria and lower levels of some good ones. Clearly the health of the bacteria in your gut is linked to diseases of the bowel like IBS, Crohn’s and Inflammatory bowel disease. However the inflammation from poor gut health can reach deep into your body affecting your cholesterol, blood sugar, your brain and your nervous system, your respiratory system and it even affect how much you weigh.

A study published by the NIH shows the more diverse health bacteria you have, the better you sleep and that people with Alzheimer’s have fewer healthy bacteria in their guts.

If you have any gas, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and your gut is not feeling great, talk to your doctor and a dietitian about improving the healthy bacteria in your gut.