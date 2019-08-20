Food for Thought: Irradiated foods

Breaking News
by: Nancy Dell, Registered Dietitian

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Irradiation is a process used to sterilize medical equipment. Since as early as 1905, some foods in the grocery store have also gone through this process, but is it safe?

Irradiation exposes food to radiation in order to kill harmful bacteria and parasites so food is safer to eat and stays fresh longer. Think of it like pasteurizing milk but without heat.

According to the FDA and many other health organizations worldwide, irradiated foods are safe to eat. But some consumer groups say that food irradiation can create byproducts including mutagens and toxic compounds. Proponents say these changes are not significant and are similar to cooking food.

The FDA has approved irradiation for pork, beef, poultry, fresh fruits and vegetables, spinach and lettuce, eggs in the shell, shellfish, sprouting seeds, spices and seasonings.

In the U.S., irradiated foods sold retail must be labeled “treated with radiation” or “treated by irradiation.” If you want to avoid it, you can buy organic foods.

