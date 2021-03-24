Food for Thought: Is coconut oil good for you?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The internet explodes with claims that coconut oil is good for you. However a study published by the American Heart Association disputes those claims.

Roughly 72 percent of Americans rate coconut oil as healthy. However, if you have high cholesterol, listen to this.

Researcher analyzed 17 clinical trials and found eating coconut oil significantly increases bad cholesterol. The study compared coconut oil to other vegetable oils and palm oil. Coconut oil raised LDL bad cholesterol 20 points.

Researchers say this is probably due to the saturated fat content. Coconut oil consists of about 90 percent saturated fat, which is higher than saturated fat in butter or lard.

The health claims on the internet say the medium chain triglycerides in coconut oil makes it healthy because it is rapidly absorbed and metabolized and promotes satiety and prevents fat storage. However, only a very small amount of coconut oil is medium chain triglyceride.

Experts say don’t be fooled by the internet claims. For a healthy cholesterol level and heart, people should be using olive oil and non-GMO canola oil.