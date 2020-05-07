Food for Thought: Is coconut oil good for you?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Coconut oil is being touted as a “super food” that can promote weight loss and reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

Sounds good but the FDA has a warning about coconut oil.

According to the FDA, coconut products cannot be labeled “healthy” if they contain more than one gram of saturated fat or if more than 15 percent of the calories in the food come from saturated fat.

Coconut oil is mostly saturated fat. Saturated fats are hard at room temperature and make your cell membranes hard and less flexible. Most of the health claims for coconut oil are attributed to the fact that it has a type of fat called MCT which has shown some benefits.

However, coconut oil is only 16 percent MCT so we can’t assume it will have the same benefits as 100 percent MCT oil used in studies.

A liquid oil like olive oil, makes cell membranes more flexible which is good when it comes to heart health. So, research still supports using more olive oil and less coconut oil.