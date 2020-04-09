Food for Thought: Is diet soda linked to higher stroke risk?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you like diet soda, you’ll want to hear this. Drinking diet soda may increase your risk of dementia and stroke.

While people are drinking less diet soda than they used to drink, diet soda still commands a large part of the grocery store aisle. And simply put, it can be bad for your brain.

Researchers tracked over 4,000 people for more than 10 years. Adults who drank just one or more artificially sweetened soft drinks a day were almost three times more likely to develop dementia or have a stroke compared to those who did not drink diet beverages.

This does not mean you should go back to drinking sugary beverages — they have been linked to obesity, diabetes and poor memory and just one can of soda may have up to 10 teaspoons of sugar.

It is hard to kick the soda habit. But, you can wean off it by adding plain or flavored seltzer to your soda and gradually increase the seltzer portion over the next several months.